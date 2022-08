Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Brown (oblique) was held out of Friday's preseason contest against the Bills due to precautionary reasons, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Brown registered half a sack before leaving the contest with what appears to be a minor injury. The 2020 first-round pick has recorded 75 tackles and five sacks through his first two NFL seasons, and barring his health, he's is set to continue his strong play in 2022.