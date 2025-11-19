default-cbs-image
Brown did not record a stat in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Falcons.

Brown was on the injury report with a knee injury leading up to the NFC South matchup, and he went on to log a season-low 67 percent defensive snap rate. He also failed to record a tackle in a game for the first time since Week 11 of the 2020 campaign.

