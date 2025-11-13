Panthers' Derrick Brown: Practices fully Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Brown's participation was limited Wednesday, but that seems to have been for maintenance purposes. Barring a setback, Brown should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Falcons. He has 3.0 sacks among his 40 tackles (20 solo) this season.
