Brown (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The veteran defensive lineman sustained a knee injury in the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Bills, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. Brown is an integral part of Carolina's defense, recording 27 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and five passes defended over the team's first eight games. Now back at full health, he's expected to operate as one of the Panthers' top defensive linemen in the Week 9 matchup against the Packers.