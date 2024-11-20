Brooks (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Brooks was a full practice participant during the entirety of preparations prior to the Panthers' last game Sunday, Nov. 10 against the Giants in Munich, Germany, but Carolina ultimately included him among its inactives for Week 10. Following the team's Week 11 bye, he remains uncapped on the practice field, and coach Dave Canales told Steve Reed of the Associated Press on Wednesday that he has "high hopes" for Brooks making his pro debut Sunday against the Chiefs. Brooks likely will take a back seat to Chuba Hubard in his initial NFL forays, but the rookie second-round pick should have some sort of regular role, considering the draft capital invested in him.