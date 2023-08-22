Shenault was placed in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The veteran wideout is competing for the fifth receiver job in Carolina, along with Shi Smith and Damiere Byrd. Shenault has no ties to the new coaching staff so won't be guaranteed anything. Across 29 offensive snaps this preseason, Shenault has zero catches on three targets.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Getting backfield looks•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Scores twice this season•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Gets three touches•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Gets three looks•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: No touches Sunday•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Cleared to play vs. Pittsburgh•