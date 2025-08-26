default-cbs-image
The Bills released Shenault on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shenault played a combined 70 snaps across offense and special teams during the preseason and caught just two of his five targets for 30 yards while returning seven kickoffs for 221 yards. He was competing for the returner gig and a depth wideout role in Buffalo.

