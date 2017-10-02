Play

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Kalil (neck) is making progress, but is without a timetable to return, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

It doesn't sound like Kalil is trending toward availability for the Week 5 matchup with the Lions, but the Panthers will wait and see if the center is able to practice this week before making a ruling on that front.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories