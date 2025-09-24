Legette (hamstring) is not participating in the early portion of Wednesday's practice early to the media, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette sat out Carolina's blowout win over the Falcons in Week 3, but he had entered the contest after a trio of limited practice. By that comparison, his lack of participation Wednesday seems to represent a step in the wrong direction. The second-year pro will have two more chances to get back on the practice field before Sunday's road matchup against New England.