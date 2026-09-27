Legette (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette popped up on the Panthers' practice report Thursday as a non-participant due to a knee injury, which he followed up with a limited session Friday before being tagged as questionable to play Sunday. Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reported that Legette was expected to be a game-time decision, and Carolina has determined that a week off is prudent for the wide receiver. In Legette's absence, Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie and David Moore will be the tertiary options at the position behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker (ankle).