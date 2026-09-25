Legette (knee) is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers added Legette to their injury report Thursday as a non-participant before upgrading him to limited Friday. He had a 55-yard grab in last week's blowout win over Atlanta, but Legette has been targeted on just 12 percent of his routes this season, while teammates Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan both have target rates above 25 percent. If Legette is deemed inactive before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie will be the favorites to take on more snaps at wide receiver.