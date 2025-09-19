Legette (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Legette was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, never quite progressing to full. Brycen Tremayne was Carolina's No. 4 receiver last week, but David Moore and Jimmy Horn could also help fill the gap if Legette ends up inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. Given his poor form the past two weeks, Legette's absence wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for the Carolina offense.