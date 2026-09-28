Brown was spotted Monday in the Patriots' locker room walking without a limp and wearing a small wrap on his injured right ankle, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Kyles noted that Brown was wearing cleats, which could hint that he was able to do some on-field exercises. After being placed on injured reserve Sept. 12, Brown won't be eligible to start practicing with his teammates until Week 6, but the wideout at least seems to be making good progress in his recovery from the high-ankle sprain he sustained in the season-opening loss to the Seahawks.