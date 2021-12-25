Bourne has reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols and is expected to play Sunday against the Bills, according to Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald.
We'll wait confirmation from the Patriots once the team's Saturday transactions are posted, but with Nelson Agholor (concussion) ruled out for the contest, look for Jakobi Meyers and Bourne -- if available -- to head the team's Week 16 wideout corps.
