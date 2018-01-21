Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Questionable to return

Gronkowski (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC championship game versus the Jaguars.

Gronkowski was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church in the latter stages of the first half. Rather than make an immediate visit to the blue sideline tent, Gronkowski went the locker room and remains under evaluation for a concussion. If Gronkowski is unable to return, the Patriots will be down to one healthy tight end in Dwayne Allen.