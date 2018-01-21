Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Questionable to return
Gronkowski (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC championship game versus the Jaguars.
Gronkowski was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church in the latter stages of the first half. Rather than make an immediate visit to the blue sideline tent, Gronkowski went the locker room and remains under evaluation for a concussion. If Gronkowski is unable to return, the Patriots will be down to one healthy tight end in Dwayne Allen.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suffers potential head injury•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Held without a catch Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: No longer on injury report•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back at practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Under the weather Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...