default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jennings (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Jennings officially opened his 21-day practice window, participating for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in Week 15. The 24-year-old will still need to progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to have an opportunity to play in the Patriots' AFC divisional round matchup against the Texans.

More News