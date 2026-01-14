Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Jennings officially opened his 21-day practice window, participating for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in Week 15. The 24-year-old will still need to progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to have an opportunity to play in the Patriots' AFC divisional round matchup against the Texans.
