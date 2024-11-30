Carlson made one of four field-goal tries and converted both of his extra-point attempts Friday in a Week 13 loss to Kansas City.

Carlson came into the contest with just two misses on 24 field-goal tries on the season, but he uncharacteristically struggled to kick the ball between the uprights Friday. His only successful field goal came from a meager 27 yards out, while he missed from 56, 55 and 58 yards. Of course, those are long, difficult attempts even in today's kicking environment, so it's very doubtful that Carlson's inaccuracy Friday will put his job in any danger.