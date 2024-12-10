Carlson converted both of his field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Carlson continues to benefit from head coach Antonio Pierce's take-the-points philosophy, connecting twice from inside 30 yards en route to the league-worst Raiders' 11th loss of the season. Carlson has now made six field goals within the 20-29 yard range alone throughout the last four weeks, and Las Vegas' offense could stall often again in Week 15 against the Falcons on Monday Night Football with quarterback Desmond Ridder likely under center.