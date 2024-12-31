Carlson converted all four of his field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints.

Carlson contributed 13 total points before his XP attempt on the Raiders' final touchdown of the game was blocked in the fourth quarter. His otherwise impressive performance was highlighted by a 54-yard make, improving to seven of 11 on FG attempts from 50-plus this season. Carlson could have more chances to add to this tally if the Raiders offense stalls often against a stout Chargers defense in Week 18.