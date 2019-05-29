Raiders' Darren Waller: Getting first-team work
Waller is getting regular first-team work as the primary receiving tight end in the Oakland offense, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock both talked up Waller earlier this spring, noting that the 26-year-old would have a big opportunity after Jared Cook left for New Orleans. A converted college wideout, Waller ran a 4.46 40 yard-dash at the 2015 combine, but he caught just 12 passes in 18 games for the Ravens after they selected him in the sixth round. He then latched on with Oakland last season and had six receptions for 75 yards over the final three weeks of the year. The competition at tight end appears soft, consisting of Luke Willson (concussion), Erik Swoope and rookie fourth-round pick Foster Moreau. There's a real chance for Waller to carve out a handful of targets per game.
