Laube did not see the field offensively for the Raiders in their 29-19 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, but he did return a kickoff for 59 yards in the first quarter.

Laube's complete lack of involvement on offense came as a bit of a surprise with both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) sidelined, but the sixth-round rookie indeed fell behind Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick in the pecking order out of the backfield. As such, playing time figures to remain sparse for Laube against the Chiefs in Week 13, especially if Mattison and/or White manage to return.