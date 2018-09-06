Pineiro (groin) has been placed on injured reserve, Matt Schneidman of The Mercury News reports.

It's a tough break for 22-year-old who appeared poised to take over the starting kicking duties in his rookie season. The Raiders even reportedly were keen on having veteran kicker Mike Nugent groom Pineiro and show him the ropes. That will no longer be the case, at least for this season, as Pineiro will spend his 2018 campaign rehabbing.