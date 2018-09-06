Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Placed on IR
Pineiro (groin) has been placed on injured reserve, Matt Schneidman of The Mercury News reports.
It's a tough break for 22-year-old who appeared poised to take over the starting kicking duties in his rookie season. The Raiders even reportedly were keen on having veteran kicker Mike Nugent groom Pineiro and show him the ropes. That will no longer be the case, at least for this season, as Pineiro will spend his 2018 campaign rehabbing.
More News
-
Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Will be evaluated next week•
-
Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Remains sidelined•
-
Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Dealing with injured groin•
-
Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Suffers apparent injury in practice•
-
Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Lengthening lead for kicking duties•
-
Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Frontrunner in kicker job battle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...