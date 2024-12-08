Meyers (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Meyers had been listed as questionable heading into the day after being a mid-week addition to the Raiders' injury report due to the ankle issue. After sitting out Thursday's practice session, Meyers returned to the field Friday in a limited fashion and appears to have experienced no setbacks leading up to Sunday's game. Expect Myers and tight end Brock Bowers to be locked in as the clear top two options in the passing game for quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who threw 25 of his 35 attempts to the two pass catchers in last week's loss to the Chiefs.