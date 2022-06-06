The Rams and Donald have agreed to a restructured deal that is in line to make him the highest-paid non-QB in league history, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Per the report, while no new years were added to the star defensive lineman's contract, the agreement guarantees Donald $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 campaign. The 31-year-old is coming off a 2021 season in which he recorded 12.5 sacks and a career-high 84 tackles in 17 games. Now that he's come to terms with the Rams, the 2014 first-rounder remains entrenched as a key pillar up front on defense for the franchise.