Donald (foo) was listed as a DNP on the Rams' injury report Wednesday.
Donald appears to be dealing with a foot injury following his two-sack performance against the Cowboys on Sunday, though it's unclear exactly when this injury arose. However, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team would "be smart" with the star defensive tackle during practice this week, and that this issue shouldn't affect Donald's availability for this Sunday's matchup versus Carolina. Donald has recorded 21 tackles, four sacks, a fumble recovery and one forced fumble over the first five games of the season.