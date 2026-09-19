Coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday that Donald is expected to play Monday versus the Giants, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports. "If he said it, he's going," McVay noted. "Whatever Aaron says, I support."

Donald spoke to the media Friday, telling Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, "That's the plan," when asked if he'll make his season debut Monday and thereby see his first game action since the 2023 season. With McVay supporting such a notion, Donald's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. At 35 years old, Donald's workload remains to be seen, but considering the D-line depth that the Rams boast, he could be eased in in his initial appearance.