Corum rushed six times for 15 yards and caught two of four targets for no gain during Sunday night's 30-26 loss to Denver.

Corum saw nine less carries than backfield mate Kyren Williams in Week 3, the widest discrepancy between the two in a contest so far this season. Corum did see his highest amount of targets in a contest since he saw four targets against the Colts in Week 4 of the 2025 campaign, though he didn't really do much with his two catches Sunday. The running back has now rushed 28 times for 148 yards while catching three of five targets for 13 yards over three games to open the 2026 season.