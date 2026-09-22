Corum rushed 12 times for 79 yards and brought in his only target for 13 yards in the Rams' 28-6 win over the Giants on Monday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Corum and Kyren Williams had the exact same number of carries, and the former was just six rushing yards shy of his teammate's total. Corum was also efficient on his one reception, and the 2024 third-round pick, who also recorded 10 carries in Week 1 against the 49ers, appears set to work as a legitimate 1A option in the Rams' backfield moving forward. Corum next takes aim at a tough Broncos defense in a Week 3 road showdown on Sunday night.