Corum rushed 10 times for 54 yards and wasn't targeted during the Rams' 27-7 Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Corum's backfield mate Kyren Williams worked as the starting running back and logged his first carry on the Rams' second play from scrimmage, but Corum garnered his first touch to start Los Angeles' second drive and ripped off a nine-yard run. The third-year pro would go on to outpace Williams by 13 rushing yards on one fewer carry, although Corum's lack of a pass-game role was a disappointment. Nevertheless, it appears preseason talk about an even closer division of labor between the two backs this season could have some credibility as a Week 2 home matchup against the Giants on Monday night, Sept. 21 approaches.