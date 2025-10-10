Parkinson (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol but will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday, Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News reports.

Parkinson is eligible to suit up Sunday after clearing concussion protocol, but the team will continue to monitor his status to ensure Parkinson doesn't suffer a setback. Even if Parkinson plays, his role in the passing game will likely be limited as part of a crowded Rams tight end room that includes Tyler Higbee (hip), Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson.