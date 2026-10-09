Parkinson (shoulder/knee) practiced fully Friday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay told Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site on Thursday that the Rams plan to increase Parkinson's activity level as the week goes on. Indeed, Parkinson followed up a limited session with an uncapped one a day later, meaning he'll miss just one contest as a result of shoulder and knee injuries. Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Max Klare are the team's current healthy tight ends with Terrance Ferguson (ankle) on injured reserve.