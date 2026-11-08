Parkinson (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Parkinson, who was inactive in Week 8, managed to log a limited practice Friday, before being listed as questionable for the contest. With Terrance Ferguson (ankle) -- who was initially slated to return to action this week -- but subsequently ruled out -- still not in the mix, the return of Parkinson -- who has caught five passes in each of the last two games he played -- is a welcome boost to a Rams TE corps that also includes Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Max Klare.