Colby Parkinson (rib) and Tyler Higbee (illness) have been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, while fellow tight end Davis Allen (oblique) is listed as questionable, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Parkinson hasn't shown much hint of matching last year's TD-fueled fantasy production, but he could see more targets in the coming weeks with both Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve. Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell are the favorites for WR snaps, likely leaving the RBs and TEs to handle a larger-than-usual portion of Matthew Stafford's targets. Of course, the Rams will probably want to run the ball more often while their top receiving weapons are sidelined.