Parkinson (shoulder/knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

While Parkinson was limited to begin the week, coach Sean McVay said the plan is to ramp the tight end up throughout the week and have him available Monday night against the Bills, according to Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site. Parkinson missed last Sunday's win over the Eagles. With Terrance Ferguson (ankle) still sidelined, Parkinson would allow Tyler Higbee to focus on pass-catching duties at the position.