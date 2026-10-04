Parkinson (shoulder/knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Eagles.

The veteran tight end took a questionable tag into the weekend after missing practice all week, and Parkinson's inactive status has now been confirmed. While he tends to his pair of injuries and targets a return for a Monday night, Oct. 12 home showdown with the Bills in Week 5, Parkinson's snaps and targets are expected to be absorbed by Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and rookie second-round pick Max Klare, the Rams' three remaining healthy tight ends with Terrance Ferguson (ankle, IR) also unavailable.