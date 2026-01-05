Rams' Colby Parkinson: Two touchdowns in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parkinson caught four of seven targets for 36 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-20 victory over Arizona.
Parkinson remained productive even though Tyler Higbee returned from a six-game absence Sunday, finding the end zone in both the third and fourth quarters. The tight end finished behind Higbee (91) in receiving yards, but he did garner one more target and reach paydirt once more than his teammate. Parkinson has now completed the regular season having caught 43 of 56 targets for 408 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 contests, and he'll look to build off of his recent momentum when the Rams travel to take on the Panthers in the wild-card round Saturday.
More News
-
Rams' Colby Parkinson: Back on track with 53 yards vs. ATL•
-
Rams' Colby Parkinson: Busts against former team•
-
Rams' Colby Parkinson: Scoring binge continues•
-
Rams' Colby Parkinson: Catches TD in Week 14 win•
-
Rams' Colby Parkinson: Four receptions in loss•
-
Rams' Colby Parkinson: Extends TD streak to three games•