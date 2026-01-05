Parkinson caught four of seven targets for 36 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-20 victory over Arizona.

Parkinson remained productive even though Tyler Higbee returned from a six-game absence Sunday, finding the end zone in both the third and fourth quarters. The tight end finished behind Higbee (91) in receiving yards, but he did garner one more target and reach paydirt once more than his teammate. Parkinson has now completed the regular season having caught 43 of 56 targets for 408 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 contests, and he'll look to build off of his recent momentum when the Rams travel to take on the Panthers in the wild-card round Saturday.