Kupp failed to bring in any of his three targets in the Rams' 12-6 win over the 49ers on Thursday night.

The wet conditions certainly played a role, but seeing Kupp finish without a catch for the first time since Week 10 of the 2019 season and second time in his career was still shocking, not to mention especially ill-timed from a fantasy perspective. Kupp had entered Thursday with at least 60 receiving yards in five of the previous six games, and he'll naturally have nowhere to go but up in a Week 16 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22.