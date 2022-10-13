Kupp didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Coach Sean McVay told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday afternoon that the Rams will "be smart" with Kupp and a few other key contributors during Week 6 prep. Indeed, Kupp wasn't out there during the media-access portion of Wednesday's session, and now a foot issue is to blame for the absence. As a result, his status will be one to monitor as the week unfolds to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Panthers.
More News
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Tops century mark again Sunday•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Career-high 14 catches on MNF•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Scores on ground against Cards•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Two touchdowns, 108 yards•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Spectacular numbers in Week 1 loss•