Rams' Darious Williams: Inactive for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Williams was limited in practice all week due to a shoulder issue, and the injury is severe enough for the veteran corner to sit out of Sunday's contest. Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace and recent acquisition Roger McCreary are candidates to start at outside corner opposite Cobie Durant in Williams' absence.
