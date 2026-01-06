Adams (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Though Tuesday's practice was merely an estimate, Adams was listed as a full participant on a report for the first time since Week 14. The veteran wideout missed the final three games of the regular season, but head coach Sean McVay confirmed earlier this week that Adams is on track to play in Saturday's wild-card game in Carolina. Assuming he's able to avoid any setbacks with his left hamstring in practices Wednesday and Thursday, Adams shouldn't face any limitations with his snap count this weekend.