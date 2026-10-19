Adams sustained a ruptured left hamstring in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Cardinals and is slated to undergo a procedure that he hopes will allow him to return a little after the Rams' Week 11 bye, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adams exited the game on the Rams' final offensive possession, walking gingerly off the field after he was in discomfort while running a route during the Rams' second-to-last snap of the day. Head coach Sean McVay announced Monday that he expects the veteran receiver to be sidelined for around 6-to-10 weeks, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register, with how Adams responds to surgery likely determining whether he makes it back at the short or long end of that timeline. With Puka Nacua already locked into a massive weekly target share as the Rams' clear No. 1 wideout, Adams' absence is more likely to open up additional opportunities in the passing game for supporting players such as running back Kyren Williams, wideouts Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield and tight ends Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee.