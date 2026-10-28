Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Adams had successful surgery on his left hamstring, and the Rams are hopeful that the wide receiver will be able to return on the early side of his 6-to-10-week recovery timetable, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Adams tweaked his hamstring on the Rams' final offensive possession of a Week 6 loss to the Cardinals on Oct. 18, and McVay revealed one day later that the wide receiver had a rupture of the hamstring and required surgery, with the aim to return "a little after" the Rams' Week 11 bye. L.A. seems to be targeting a Week 12 matchup with the Packers on Wednesday, Nov. 25, which is a shade more than six weeks from the initial injury. In any case, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell will continue to earn the WR reps behind top option Puka Nacua.