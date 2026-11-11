Coach Sean McVay noted of Adams (hamstring) on Wednesday that he thinks a return to action by the wideout on Nov. 25 against the Packers "is a realistic timeline for us," Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

In that scenario, Adams could back back in action as soon as Week 12, following the Rams' bye week. Meawhile, Puka Nacua (knee/toe) is destined to miss multiple weeks, which, for the time being leaves Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Danielsand Xavier Smith as the healthy WRs on the team's active roster.