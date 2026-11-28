The Rams are not expected to open the 21-day practice window for Adams (hamstring) ahead of the team's Week 13 game against the Chiefs, Nate Adkins of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that Adams hasn't suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but the veteran wide receiver has not progressed enough to be cleared to return to practice, per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site. With Adams out for at least one more game, his next opportunity to take the field will be Week 14 against the 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 13. In the absence of both Adams and Puka Nacua (knee, IR), the Rams' top wide receivers for Week 13 will be Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith.