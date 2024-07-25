Kendrick injured his knee Wednesday and is feared to have suffered an ACL tear, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kendrick started six of his 15 games in 2022 and 12 of 17 in 2023, logging 1,341 defensive snaps across two seasons after the Rams took him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This will be a significant loss for the team's defense if testing confirms initial fears, even though the Rams signed CBs Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White this offseason. Williams already seemed locked in as a starter, while White is more of an unknown after suffering an ACL tear in 2021 and an Achilles' rupture in 2023 with the Bills. Apart from those two, Kendrick and slot corner Cobie Durant, the Rams don't have experienced starters or early draft picks in their CB room.