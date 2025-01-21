Long played six snaps on offense and 24 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

Long's tenure with the Rams was mostly forgettable, and his stat line during the divisional-round loss echoed his stats for the majority of the regular season. Despite entering a timeshare with Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen for much of the season, Long only managed seven catches for 60 yards despite playing in all 17 regular-season contests. The Rams have significant investments in Tyler Higbee and Parkinson for 2025, and with Allen still on his rookie contract, Long looks to be the odd man out as he becomes an unrestricted free agent.