The Rams removed Long (undisclosed) from the PUP list Saturday after he passed a physical, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Long was placed on the active/PUP list to begin training camp, and Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that there was a chance he could open the regular season on the list as well. The 25-year-old tight end will now be available to play Week 1. However, the nature of this initial injury was never revealed, leaving it unclear if Long will play Sunday, Aug. 10 versus Seattle.