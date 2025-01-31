Verse recorded 66 tackles (36 solo), including 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during the 2024 regular season.

The Rams' first-round pick more than lived up to expectations during his rookie campaign by constantly applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks, recording a sack in his very first game and bookending the year with a pair of sacks of Jalen Hurts in the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Eagles. A strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse and fellow outside linebacker Byron Young will anchor the outside linebacker roles for the Rams in 2025.