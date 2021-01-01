Brown (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Rams capped Brown's reps at Wednesday's walk-through and did the same during a regular session one day later. Due to high-ankle sprains hindering both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson -- the latter of whom won't play Week 17 -- the team may be managing Brown to get him to game day intact. In any case, Akers has yet to be ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, so Brown may still have some competition for reps if the former surprisingly gains clearance to suit up. In the five outings in which Brown has earned at least 50 percent of the snaps on offense this season, he averaged 13.2 touches for 61.2 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three TDs.