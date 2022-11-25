Robinson (hip) was present for practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson was added to the Ravens' Week 12 injury report after sitting out Thursday's practice, but the wideout's return to the field Friday is a good sign ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Baltimore's upcoming injury report will reveal whether Robinson carries an injury designation into the weekend or ends up being cleared to play versus Jacksonville. Robinson is coming off a season-best performance in the Ravens' win over the Panthers last Sunday, when he caught nine passes for 128 yards.
More News
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Added to injury report•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Surprise leader of receiving corps•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Inefficient on four targets•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Suits up Monday•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Questionable with groin injury•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Dealing with groin injury•